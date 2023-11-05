Bill Belichick's Future Team Beat His Current Team
The Washington Commanders beat the New England Patriots 20-17 on Sunday in a matchup of what could be Bill Belichick's future team against his current team. I'm sure some Pats fans shuddered at that sentence, but we're just repeating the rumors that have surfaced this week.
Sunday's loss dropped the Patriots to 2-7 on the season and they are going absolutely nowhere with Mac Jones under center. Since Tom Brady left in 2020, Belichick and the Pats have struggled to find any consistency on offense and that largely stems from instability at quarterback. They drafted Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft but, if anything, he appears to be getting worse. Maybe it's time for a complete rebuild in New England that doesn't include Belichick.
Rumors persisted this week that the Commanders could try to engineer a trade for Belichick, who is from Annapolis, Maryland.
This is a crazy idea, especially since Belichick just signed a new contract extension this offseason. But maybe it's time for him to finally part ways with the franchise after 24 seasons. It's fun to speculate on the future of the greatest head coach in NFL history. Or maybe this headline is just a way to rile up Patriots fans, who can say?