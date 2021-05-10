Roundup: Sydney Sweeney Bullied Online; Medina Spirit Fails Drug Test; Jacob deGrom Injured
Internal report determined officers shouldn't have fired into Breonna Taylor's home ... Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirt fails drug test ... Chinese rocket debris reentered atmosphere over Indian Ocean ... Pipeline cyber attack has all hands on deck in Biden Administration ... U.S. and Iran disagree on how to reinstate nuclear deal ... Consumers feeling the pinch as prices rise ... Sydney Sweeney posts tearful Instagram clip after online bullying ... Gal Gadot says Joss Whedon threatened her career ... Elon Musk's SNL debut was forgettable ... "Wrath of Man" topped the box office ... A bunch of new trailers came out this week ... The Knicks scored a huge road win over the Clippers ... Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix ... Jacob deGrom left the Mets game early on Sunday ... The latest scouting info on Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker ... Oral Roberts star Max Abmas is entering the NBA Draft ... Trevor Bauer is "pissed" at the Dodgers' struggles ...
Bob Baffert's leaking credibility reaches saturation point [Sports Illustrated]
Stephen Curry and Bradley Beal are duking it out for the NBA scoring title [CBS Sports]
How 1980s MTV helped students understand the Cold War [The Atlantic]
The movies the Academy is counting on to save the Oscars [Vulture]
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are both dug in [The Big Lead]
The best sketch from Elon Musk's appearance on SNL:
DK Metcalf ran a 10.36 100-meters, which is insane for his size:
Highlights from Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix:
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's remix of "Save Your Tears" is the world's No. 1 song right now:
The Offspring -- "Let the Bad Times Roll"