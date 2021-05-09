DK Metcalf Ran a 10.36 100-Meter Dash at USA Track and Field Golden Games
By Stephen Douglas
May 9, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT
DK Metcalf participated in the USA Track and Field Golden Games on Sunday. He competed in the 100 meters and there are a few ways to look at how he did. You can either say he finished in ninth place and he's just not on the same level as world class sprinters or you can point out he ran a 10.36 100-meter dash and say goodness gracious that is incredibly fast for a 6-foot-3, 230-pound man. Personally, I'm going with goodness gracious that is incredibly fast for a man that size.
Metcalf is clearly in the running for one of the most impressive athletes in the world right now. He's as fast as a sprinter and built like the an action figure. No one should ever give Budda Baker any guff again.