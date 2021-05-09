Aaron Rodgers 'Dug In' and Packers Don't Appear to Be Budging Either
The Aaron Rodgers saga seems to have hit a lull over the last few days as both sides appear to be entrenched. The Green Bay Packers are intent on keeping Rodgers, which is smart. He is one of the rarest things in professional sports - a proven, high-level NFL quarterback. And Rodgers isn't budging either according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (via B/R):
"The Packers are still actively looking for solutions here; they're trying to keep an open line of communication with Aaron Rodgers and his agent, Dave Dunn. So, no traction in the short term. But many people around the league believe Aaron Rodgers is indeed 'dug in,' and there's a belief by some that he wants to be out West. Denver is a team that's buzzing in league circles. I was told by a source that Denver is 'monitoring' that situation right now. But they're also coming out of the draft days, and they're in the team-building mode. They really like Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, so they're not committed or tied to anything. Talking to people around the league, they say about 60-40 they think that Rodgers is dealt."
Well, there you have it. Rodgers is dug in and the league circles are buzzing about Denver and the Broncos are monitoring the situation. Same as it was the day of the draft. It's about time for Rodgers' camp to leak something new. Broncos, Jeopardy!, Disney World. Any fresh rumor would work. There's nothing worse than league buzz in syndication.