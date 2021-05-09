Jacob deGrom Leaves Game Early After Throwing Two Warmup Pitches
Jacob deGrom was his usual dominant self on Sunday afternoon, striking out six and giving up just one hit and one run through five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. When deGrom went out to warm up for the sixth, he threw just two pitches before stopping. After a brief discussion, he left the game.
It's usually not a good sign when a guy seemingly takes himself out of the game moments after he intended to start an inning. If the Mets are lucky, deGrom is simply exercising an abundance of caution to prevent a bad injury. However, he did miss his last start with "side tightness," which is what they're calling this.
deGrom came into this game having given up just 16 hits and two earned runs in five starts this season. He leads MLB in ERA, WHIP and strikeouts per nine innings, but the Mets have given him very little run support.
deGrom also went 1-for-2 at the plate and scored one of the Mets two runs.