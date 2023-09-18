Roundup: Sydney Sweeney's Birthday Party; 'Winning Time' Cancelled; Saquon Barkley Injured
Russell Brand denies sexual assault allegations ... Drew Barrymore won't resume talk show amid strikes ... Jennifer Hudson also pushes back her talk show's return ... Netanyahu's attempted court overhaul is dividing Israel ... White House team will head to Detroit to help resolve UAW strike ... UAW president rejected latest wage increase offer ... Donald Trump criticizes Ron DeSantis on abortion ... Mother of former NFL player found murdered ... Ukraine faces a race for gains before weather turns icy ... Sydney Sweeney had a star-studded birthday party ... A review of "Wicked Little Letters" ... Mike Babcock resigned as Blue Jackets coach amid misconduct investigation ... Puka Nacua breaks NFL rookie receiving records ... Broncos blow 18-point lead, waste Hail Mary in loss to Commanders ... Rams are looking to trade Cam Akers ... Saquon Barkley injures leg late in Giants comeback ... The 49ers dominated the Rams ... And their fans took over SoFi Stadium ... "Winning Time" canceled at HBO ...
It really is a shame this play was overturned.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley got testy after his team's come-from-ahead loss on Sunday.
The 60 Minutes interview with Deion Sanders.
The Rock returned to SmackDown on Friday.
America -- "Horse With No Name"