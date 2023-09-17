49ers Fans Take Over SoFi Stadium In Embarrassing Showing For Rams
The San Francisco 49ers travel really well. During the Niners' Week 2 road matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, their fans turned SoFi Stadium into a sea of red, in what was an embarrassment to the Rams. Opposing fans taking over stadium has become a common occurrence since the NFL crowbarred two teams back into the LA market.
Here are some of the scenes from the afternoon:
This video is pretty crazy:
Listen to how loud this gets:
Here's a time-lapse video just for fun:
Reminder: The Rams won the Super Bowl in their home building two seasons ago. Yeah, that's not a great sign for NFL interest in Los Angeles.
The Chargers have also faced this kind of takeover regularly since they moved from San Diego. It's an embarrassing look for the NFL, which somehow believed there was enough interest in the spot for not one, but two teams in the city after a two decade absence.
The Rams are certainly a better-run franchise than the Chargers, and face this sort of thing far more rarely. But this kind of showing is an indication that fan interest isn't high enough to prevent it from happening.