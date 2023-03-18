Spencer Lee's Mother Destroyed Her Glasses After Her Son Lost in the NCAA Wrestling Tournament
Spencer Lee is the latest in a long line of legendary Iowa Hawkeye wrestlers. The 24-year old has won three Big Ten Championships and three National Championships at 125-pounds. His dreams of a fourth national title ended Friday night as he was pinned by Purdue's Matt Ramos in what is almost certainly the biggest upset involving the Boilermakers on Friday night.
Anyway, no one took the loss harder than Lee's mother Cathy, who as noted during the broadcast is a former alternate to the US Olympic judo team. She was absolutely going through it while she watched the final moments of her son's college career. And ESPN showed a replay of her freaking out and destroying her glasses.
Let's just assume she crumpled up, tore apart, and threw her glasses on the ground because there is nothing left to see here.