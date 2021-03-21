Heavyweight Wrestler Gable Steveson Celebrated First National Championship With Flip
Mar 21, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT
Gable Steveson is a heck of a wrestler. On Saturday 20-year-old from the University of Minnesota won the NCAA heavyweight national championship. At 285-pounds, he then celebrated by doing a short gymnastics floor routine that included a flip.
No one that size should be able to do that. And no one should just be able to name their child after Dan Gable and then just have the kid turn into a collegiate national champion wrestler. Nothing should work out that perfectly. It's just not fair to all the people who named their children Jordan Michael twenty years ago who are watching this year's NCAA basketball tournament with children who could make varsity basketball.