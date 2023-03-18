Somebody Punched a Hole in Purdue's Whiteboard After Their Embarrassing Loss to FDU
Purdue lost to Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Since Purdue was the top seed in the East Region, this was a pretty momentous upset. And as awesome as it was for the FDU Knights, it was probably even worse for the Boilermakers. Some players were sad. Some were mad. Evidence of the later was apparent when Angela Moryan of Indiana's WISH-TV tweeted a picture of a whiteboard in Purdue's locker room with a hole in it.
That appears to have been punched by someone. Looks like Purdue athletics owes Nationwide Arena a new whiteboard.
It's unfortunate, but this is the kind of rage that losing to a 13-seed or worse for the third straight NCAA tournament inspires. This year it was a 16-seed. Last year it was Cinderella Saint Peter's, a 15-seed in the Sweet 16. The year before it was an overtime loss to 13-seeded North Texas in the first round.