Donald Trump Walked Out of Dan Gable's Medal of Freedom Ceremony Rather Than Talk to the Press
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 7, 2020, 9:11 PM EST
Donald Trump presented American wrestling legend Dan Gable with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday. During the ceremony, which was attended by a large portion of Gables' family, none of whom were wearing masks, Trump asked the 72 year old former gold medalist and national champion if he could take him because of his size advantage.
Only Trump would wonder aloud if he could do something better than one of the best people who has ever done that thing. Still, it wasn't the weirdest part of the ceremony.
After Gable received his medal, he gave a speech and then the assembled press tried to ask Trump questions about attending the inauguration of Joe Biden and things of that nature. Trump wanted nothing to do with it and just kind of walked out, looking agitated, leaving Gable and his family hanging in the Oval Office. If the description doesn't make it sound awkward, just look at Gable's reaction.
Have you ever been to someone's house and they just go to bed in the middle of the party and you just have to let yourself out? Well, it was like that, but with the press there.