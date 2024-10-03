Should Pac-12 send an invitation to dark-horse FCS program?
By Tyler Reed
The Pac-12 is a shell of its former self. Conference realignment has broken up college sports as we know it, and the ruler of all sports, money, is finally at the forefront of every decision made in college athletics. Monet was always the most significant factor in the NCAA's operation; now, it is breaking apart leagues built with geographical history.
As the Pac-12 attempts to put back the pieces of their conference, there seem to be teams throwing their names in the hat to join the conference. Earlier this week, it was announced that Gonzaga would join the conference in 2026. Today, a movement from an FCS program could have them joining the Bulldogs.
The Sacramento State Hornets are looking to jump into the Pac-12. Well, at least the latest NIL donations seem to suggest that. According to Front Office Sports, Sacramento business leaders have donated over $35 million to prepare the team for the FBS level. Sacramento, being the 20th largest media market in the country, could make this a no-brainer, especially for a football program that already competes and beats FBS opponents.
RELATED: Gonzaga's move to the Pac-12 may be the first of its kind during realignment era
Consider me an old head who doesn't enjoy all of this conference alignment. However, if it were to give more opportunities to athletic programs like Sacramento State to make the jump to the FBS, then it can't be all bad.
