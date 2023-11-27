Jameis Winston Absolutely Loved the Ludacris Halftime Performance During Saints-Falcons
By Liam McKeone
On Sunday the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New Orleans Saints for Week 12 action and emerged victorious, 24-15. They also hosted several famous Atlanta rappers to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Their attempt to have T.I. lead the team out of the tunnel while rapping flopped because his mic didn't work but the halftime show starring Ludacris rappelling down from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium was pretty sweet.
And nobody loved it more than one Jameis Winston. After the Saints took the field near the end of his performance, Ludacris launched into perhaps his most famous work, "Move B****." A fan sitting close to the field captured video of Winston rapping along with him into the face of Derek Carr. Winston went hard. It's great.
Shades of Drew Lock bopping to Jeezy on his own sideline in Denver a few years back. Tremendous content.
Say what you might about Winston's ability as a quarterback, he is unashamedly himself at all times. And he's goofy, too, which makes him even more endearing. The best part of the video is that you can actually hear Winston screaming the lyrics. Seeing Luda up close might be a top-five moment of his career to this point based on his energy here.
Another Winston highlight that has absolutely nothing to do with football.