Jameis Winston Remembered to Be Prepared and It Paid Off For the Saints
Jameis Winston's first start since 2019 was a resounding success. The New Orleans Saints beat the Green Bay Packers, 38-3, behind flawless offensive play. Winston completed 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards and tied his career-high with five touchdown passes. After the game Winston reflected on the moment, recalling some sage advice he received in the lead-up.
"I just think we were prepared. You know, one thing my trainer told me, he said, what did he say? He just told us to be prepared."
Just another layer in the rich tapestry of Jameis Winston.
In the full clip Jameis does actually remember that the quote is "pressure is for the unprepared," which he must have relayed to his teammates with great success. The offense was so good with Jameis under center you have to wonder if he really was was what the Saints were missing last year.