Jameis Winston Has Some Odd Thoughts About the Human Body
Jameis Winston will be the New Orleans Saints' started quarterback again in 2022 after missing most of the 2021 season due to an ACL tear. During a press conference on Wednesday, Winston talked about his health and the human body and it was peak Jameis. It was a truly mesmerizing 22 seconds of footage.
Here's what he had to say:
There are few people on the planet as unintentionally hilarious as Jameis Winston. Like, what the hell did I just watch?
Look, if Winston can sling it, no one will care about his odd thoughts on human anatomy. In seven games during the 2021 NFL season, he completed 59.0 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards, with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating of 102.8 and QBR of 69.8 both would have been career-highs. If he does that again this season, the Saints will be thrilled.