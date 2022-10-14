Ron Rivera Storms Out of Press Conference After Defending Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders overcame record amounts of adversity to beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football this week. Earlier in the day ESPN dropped a report about Washington owner Daniel Snyder which mentioned that he was the one to pull the trigger on the Carson Wentz deal against the advice of others in the organization. Commanders' coach Ron Rivera defended Wentz and his young team during his postgame press conference before storming out.
"They played their asses off for everybody. They come out and they show up. They work hard. They don't complain, OK? They hear all the stuff and they gotta deal with it. I get that. I respect that for them because they're resiliant and they come back."
"Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn't want anything to do with Carson. Well, b-llshit. I'm the f-cking guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape in the frickin' when we were in Indianapolis. OK? And that's what pisses me off. Because the young man doesn't deserve to have that all the time."
Keep in mind it really sounded like Rivera threw Wentz under the bus earlier this week. This might have been a bit of overcompensation. Especially considering Wentz ompleted 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards in the 12-7 victory. The 29-year old veteran is currently in his seventh season in the NFL and starting for his third franchise.
Meanwhile, back out on the field, fans were chanting "sell the team" and it's impossible to tell which team they meant.
Considering the game was in Chicago, you can assume it was aimed at the McCaskey's, but who knows. Maybe Washington fans travel.