Alex Smith Called Out Ron Rivera For Throwing Carson Wentz Under the Bus
The Washington Commanders are off to a 1-4 start and headed for their sixth consecutive losing season and third under Ron Rivera. Asked why the Commanders are having such trouble rebuilding while the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys seem to have turned things around quicker, River simply said, "quarterback." He then explained that to be successful in the league you need to build around a specific quarterback.
This is more than a little unfair to Carson Wentz and Alex Smith said as much on Monday Night Countdown, pointing out that Wentz is fourth in the NFL in passing yards while the defense is allowing 25.6 points per game.
"This is a defensive head coach that is absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback."
"The blame has got to be spread around. This is a team sport. This is the ultimate team sport and how a head coach can stand up there in front of the media and utter one word and it's quarterback..."
However you feel about Wentz - and he has definitely hurt the Commanders at times this season - it's true that you cannot put all the blame on him. There is a lot of ineptitude happening on that team and if you were going to point out one major difference between the Giants, Cowboys, Eagles and Commanders, "coach" is a single word that could also be used for that answer.