Al Michaels on Thursday Night Football: NFL Would Probably 'Love' For Dan Snyder to Sell the Commanders
Dan Snyder was the subject of another damning ESPN report on Thursday ahead of his Washington Commanders taking on the Chicago Bears on Amazon Prime. According to the ESPN report Snyder has been collecting dirt on commissioner Roger Goodell, as well as other owners. During the third quarter of the Thursday Night Football broadcast Snyder was shown and Al Michaels brought up the report suggesting the NFL would prefer that Snyder sell the team.
"Just my feeling, I think what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team. Not have to go to a vote, but just sell the team. Because it's becoming major problem around the league, obviously. And we'll see what happens. I think it's got a long way to go and Dan, very well know for digging his heels into the ground."
Michaels, 77, spoke frankly about the situation, which you get to do when you're Al Michaels. Who knows how Amazon or the NFL feels about it, but we can be reasonably certain that Snyder will not appreciate it.