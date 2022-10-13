Seven Hilarious Quotes From ESPN's Latest Story About Daniel Snyder
New exposé on the Daniel Snyder mess in Washington just dropped. ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta Jr. and Tisha Thompson published a new story about the Washington Commanders owner this morning alleging that Snyder has "dirt" on commissioner Roger Goodell and a number of other NFL owners. The gist is that no one in the NFL likes Snyder, trusts him, or wants him to retain ownership of his team. And Snyder has allegedly dug up enough dirt that he thinks he can destroy some owners and even the commissioner. It's intriguing, interesting and not very surprising. We've compiled some of the best lines from the piece below.
"They can't f--- with me."
That's Dan Snyder.
"All the owners hate Dan."
Snyder recently told someone that the NFL was like a mafia and that all the owners hate each other. Upon hearing this, another owner explained it was actually Snyder that everyone hated. Or, as Raylan Givens would put it...
"He's behaving like a mad dog cornered."
As cornered as one can be while sailing around the world avoiding subpoena.
Snyder sees "evil lurking in every shadow and around every corner."
Super spooky. That's some high-level paranoid thinking.
"Arrogant. Obnoxious. Standoffish. Selfish."
That's a first impression Snyder made to one NFL owner about two decades ago.
"I'm the f---ing owner, and if you don't do this, I'm going to kill you,"
Something Snyder says "half-jokingly" to staff according to a former team executive.
"Carson Wentz?"
That's what another team owner said upon hearing that Snyder thought all he needed for all his problems to go away was a marquee quarterback. Despite saying he was stepping back from football decisions, the Wentz trade is being put directly on Snyder. To be fair, the coach feels the same way.