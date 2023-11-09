Ron DeSantis Stuck His Tongue Out During Final Smile of Republican Presidential Debate
The third Republican presidential debate took place on Wednesday night with a tightened field that included Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Chris Christy, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott. While Ramaswamy came out with a gameplan to say the most outrageous things he could imagine so people would keep talking about him, the Florida Governor again just tried really hard to seem like a normal human. And he almost did it too. Until he had to smile at the end of his closing statement and his tongue tried to escape.
Watch the latest attempt by DeSantis to smile below the video of Vivek Ramaswamy being as unhinged as he wants to be.
Smiling has been a surprisingly difficult task for DeSantis during the debates. The good news is that smiling is not the most important thing for the Republican nominee for president. Sure, Donald Trump is a handsome guy with a great smile, but it's his ideas that people really appreciate.
Still, smiling like a person doesn't hurt. So now DeSantis has four weeks to figure out how his facial muscles work before for the fourth (and final??) Republican debate, which will air on NewsNation. Trump still won't be there, but that just means more time for him to show off his pearly whites.