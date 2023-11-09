Vivek Ramaswamy Says GOP Debate Should Have Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Elon Musk as Moderators
The Republican primary debates continued Wednesday night in Miami, as the GOP hopefuls tried to say anything to gain them traction against long-presumed candidate Donald Trump. Vivek Ramaswamy took the first shot at doing so early on, blasting his own party for having MSNBC moderate one of the debates. He then suggested who he thought should have been the night's moderators and elicited eye-rolls from the Internet.
Ramaswamy called the GOP "a party of losers" after a string of election losses, called for RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign, then said Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk should have been moderating the debate.
Watch:
That's fairly naked pandering.
Those who enjoy that sort of thing, likely enjoyed that sort of thing. Not sure it'll do much to make a dent as in the latest average of polls Trump holds a commanding lead (56.5 percent) while Ramaswamy is polling at around 5.2 percent.