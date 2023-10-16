Rex Ryan on the New England Patriots: 'This Team Sucks'
By Liam McKeone
Bill Belichick was only able to watch from the sideline and slam a tablet to the ground as the New England Patriots lost their third straight game in embarrassing fashion, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders. While the 21-17 contest was as ugly as the score indicates one need look no further than the final two offensive plays for the Patriots to understand how poorly the day went. With the ball on their own eight-yard line at the two-minute warning and down by two points, Mac Jones threw maybe the best pass of the entire season nearly 50 yards down the field that hit Devante Parker directly in the hands.
As you can see from the cover photo of the story-- he dropped it.
Jones then proceeded to take a delay-of-game penalty, backing the unit up to their own four-yard line, before getting sacked by Maxx Crosby in the end zone for a safety. The Pats put two blockers on Crosby specifically to prevent him from doing that and they did such a poor job they may as well not have been there at all.
Everything above further proves what everybody has come to learn in the last three weeks. The Patriots are not only uninspiring and lack talent, they are a terrible, terrible football team. Which is why nobody should disagree with Rex Ryan on Get Up this morning as he stated the obvious outright: "This team sucks."
Ryan is definitely having the time of his life up there. He had a contentious professional relationship with Belichick in the AFC East and now he gets to sit on television rightfully slamming the Patriots without anyone accusing him of getting personal. How could anyone accuse him of that when he's just stating the obvious?
The Patriots do suck. The roster is bereft of talent. The players don't appear to be buying into the Patriot Way, which means nobody believes that they'll actually win, leading to a complete lack of heart and competitiveness. The defense is miserable because it doesn't matter if they play well. The offense is miserable because they can never play well. And to top it all off the entire roster has a brutal injury bug that they can't shake; most of the team's best players are either unable to play or notably hobbled by now.
For 20 years everything went right for the Patriots when they needed it most. Now everything is constantly going wrong, and there are a lot of games left to play. New England better buckle up because this team is not getting better anytime soon and, as pretty much every other fanbase in the league can attest to, it can get a lot worse.