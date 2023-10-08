Bill Belichick Wore a Visor to Watch the Patriots Get Shutout in First Half, Booed at Foxboro
Don't let anyone say Bill Belichick isn't trying to shake things up in New England. After a 1-3 start where the lone victory came against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets, Belichick showed up to the team's Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints wearing a visor.
The Saints proceeded to beat the Patriots 21-0 in the first half. Derek Carr completed 11-of-15 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Mac Jones threw a pick-six to Tyrann Mathieu.
Mac Jones threw for 316 yards in Week 1 and each game after that his passing yards have decreased. During the first half against the Saints Jones completed 8-of-15 passes for 72 yards so he can still do worse than his 150 passing yards in Week 4.
Things are just not going well in New England. Even if it is sunny enough to necessitate a visor from Belichick. No wonder the fans booed the home team going into halftime again.
Anyone who had been patiently waiting for the Patriots to fall back to earth at the end of the Brady era has been rewarded with a couple years of mild struggles, but things appear to be coming to a head this season as Belichick, Jones and the rest of the Patriots haven't been able to put anything together.
UPDATE: Mac Jones fumbled on the Patriots first possession of the second half.