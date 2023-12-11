Rex Ryan Makes Foot Fetish Joke on ESPN While Talking About Kadarius Toney Offsides
By Liam McKeone
The sports world is aflame with debate about Kadarius Toney's spatial awareness after he was flagged for offsides last night and robbed the world of one of the wildest go-ahead touchdowns we've ever seen. Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs were absolutely incensed about the call and let everybody know it after the game. They've struggled to find much sympathy because, well, Toney was aggressively offsides. He was getting flagged 10 times out of 10.
Rex Ryan was discussing the matter on this morning's edition of Get Up and sent Ryan Clark into hysterics because he cracked that he likes toes but didn't like Toney's toe in this instance. Something Clark insisted he repeat so everyone in the audience caught it.
The fact that the official account for the show tweeted it out, too. Have some shame! It's a family program! Out here making Rex Ryan foot fetish jokes before 10 in the morning. Come on, man. Mike Greenberg has the appropriate reaction. Even if he, too, egged it on.
It's weird how this became a running bit for Ryan as an ESPN personality. Points to him for being cool with it, I guess, but it is basically impossible to imagine a Disney bigwig seeing this and deciding yeah, that's fine. Not to be the fun police or anything, it's just a bit out of character for what ESPN has become over the years. It's not like this is the Wild West of the Pat McAfee Show.
You never really know what you're gonna get when tuning into sports studio shows nowadays.