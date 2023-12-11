Patrick Mahomes Was a Sore Loser Complaining About the Officials During Postgame Handshake With Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes did not like the offside call against Kadarius Toney that wiped out the Kansas City Chiefs' go-ahead touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. We know this because Mahomes freaked out on the sideline and screamed at referees immediately after it happened. And we know because he talked about it - at length - during his postgame press conference. And Josh Allen knows it because Mahomes told him it was "f--king terrible" during their postgame handshake.
"Wildest f-cking call I've ever seen. Offensive offsides [unintelligible]. F-cking terrible."
The NFL postgame handshake between the two starting quarterbacks is generally a time to exchange pleasantries. It's mostly polite because one guy just lost and the other just won so there's really. no reason to be a jerk about anything. Knowing the cameras are watching the two most visible players on both teams usually say good game or wish each other luck going forward. This time it is unclear is Allen was able to get a word in over Mahomes venting about the officials.
The way Mahomes walked away loudly muttering f-ing terrible lets you know that this is all anyone in Mahomes' life is going to hear about for the foreseeable future. Yet doing it here to Allen looks even worse than when he had to be held back from the official on the sideline. There's really no way to spin this for Mahomes.