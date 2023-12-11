Patrick Mahomes Was Furious, Then Disappointed With Refs And People Are Loving It
People are clearly sick of Patrick Mahomes. That's why there is no sympathy tonight following a heartbreaking Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Buffalo Bills. If you're not a Chiefs fan, why wouldn't you be slightly annoyed by Mahomes sideline meltdown following a call that wiped a go-ahead touchdown off the board in the final minutes of the game? And why would you do anything but roll your eyes when you hear Mahomes and his coach shame the officials and the NFL for what was pretty obviously a correct call?
But that's exactly what Mahomes and Reid did after the game and people do not want to hear it. There is no sympathy for the quarterback, coach and franchise that has been to five consecutive AFC Championship Games and won three of those and went on to win two Super Bowls in the last four seasons.
If you look at the quote tweets -- or god forbid the replies -- you'll see a lot of vitriol and eye rolling. And don't even think about seeing what anyone has to say about Mahomes' meltdown on the sideline after the Chiefs' final drive. He's a baby and a sore loser and this game and postgame is all the evidence anyone needs.
It makes perfect sense. Even if the big call that affected the game -- the one Mahomes and Reid are complaining about tonight and everyone else will be debating this week -- really did rob Travis Kelce of an awesome highlight. Even if the flag did violate the Rule of Cool where we're supposed to ignore offensive offsides and Giannis Antetokounmpo traveling because it really doesn't impact anything and all it does is ruin something awesome.
Hot damn that was cool. Should the play have stood even if it was the right call, like Mahomes and Reid seem to think? Do you care that this call is never made and should never happen in the first place?
If you're sick of Mahomes, Maauto, Taylor Swift and all the rest of that stuff then feel free to revel in the call and the result. Between the constant winning and national ad campaigns, fans outside Kansas City have clearly had enough and that's their right. It comes with the territory. Just remember that flag usually doesn't.