Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-19, which means that Stephen A. Smith's prediction that the Raiders would win while the Chargers scored the most points in the AFC West on Sunday was wrong. It also meant that Raiders fans were probably in a bad mood. Combine that with the fact that the Chargers have no home field advantage and that's a recipe for Raiders fans to act like stereotypical Raiders fans. With that in mind we have this video of a guy in a black shirt indiscriminately fighting two men and a woman in the concourse.
What is it about sporting events that brings this out of people? This is clearly going on at every football game, it's just a question of whether or not someone wants to document the chaos.