Detroit Lions Fans Brawled in the Stands and Streets During Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Detroit Lions in Week 1, 38-35. The Lions made a late comeback, but ultimately fell short. Meanwhile, in the stands and streets Lions fans fought, well, it looks like whoever. One fight fan fight involved multiple parties and featured a guy dancing as things broke up.
There were also fights inside the stadium.
One fan, in a Barry Sanders jersey of all things, left with a bloody nose. Not a great endorsement for respecting the history of Detroit.
So overall, it was a rough day in Detroit. The Lions have the Commanders at home next week. Hopefully, their fans don't travel as well. For their own sake.