Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 in Week 1. The game was a massive disappointment that included news that Dak Prescott would need hand surgery and will be out at least a few weeks. Cowboys fans didn't take any of this well. It got so bad they were actually fighting each other.
A group of fans in a field level area fought with a guy in a black jersey, but they swung on each other as well.
Here's video:
Frankly, those fans showed more fight than their team did on the field. Man, it's great to have the NFL back.