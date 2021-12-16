Paul Finebaum on Urban Meyer: 'This Man is Dead Professionally'
Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars last night. In the midst of a disastrous season on the field, former player Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during an August practice. This was the last straw and probably the thing that Jaguars owner Shad Khan was waiting for so he could get rid of Meyer without having to pay his hefty salary.
If you're thinking up a list of potential landing spots for Meyer, don't bother says ESPN's Paul Finebaum. "This man is dead professionally."
Finebaum gave the Keyshawn, JWill and Max show a big I told you so this morning, saying he couldn't believe Khan had hired Meyer in the first place. Finebaum made Meyer's exit sound like something everyone should have expected if they knew anything about Meyer.
"I don't know how Shad Khan became a billionaire not being able to listen to common sense. He could have called any of us or anyone else with a sensibility and told him exactly what would happen."
If Finebaum is right, what a way to end a coaching career.