Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars
Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first.
After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:
The firing comes hours after former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo revealed Meyer had kicked him during a warmup session back in August. According to Lambo, he told Meyer to never kick him again and the coach responded, "I'm the head ball coach, I'll kick you whenever the f--k I want."
This was obviously the right move. If Meyer was striking employees in the workplace, he needed to be fired. There is absolutely no place for that and the Jaguars did the right thing booting him swiftly.
Meyer's tenure was marred by repeated embarrassments. He angered his players right off the bat, said stupid things about his team, blamed his assistant coaches for his mistakes, called his assistants losers and of course there was his crazy, drunken night out in October.
So yeah, it was long past time for Khan and the Jaguars to end this joke of a situation. Meyer proved repeatedly that he was not up to the task of being a head coach in the NFL.