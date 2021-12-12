Urban Meyer Still Most Depressed Man Alive as Jaguars Lose Another Embarrassing Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their fifth consecutive game today to drop to 2-11 on the season. The Tennessee Titans beat the Jaguars, 20-0. It is the first time Urban Meyer's team has been shutout this season which means, yes, things can still get worse in Jacksonville. And Urban Meyer definitely knows it. Just look at his face as he walks over for the obligatory postgame handshake with Mike Vrabel.
Meyer looks a bit sad. He certainly didn't foresee results quite like this. Not when he was on such a short, self-imposed timetable to turn the lovable loser Jaguars into winners. Hiring a bunch of losers certainly wasn't a good start.
Drafting Trevor Lawrence with the top pick doesn't appear to have been a great decision either. The rookie threw a career-high four interceptions today, bringing his season total to a league-leading 14.
Things are definitely not working out in Jacksonville with Urban Meyer. So who blinks first?