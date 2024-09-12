Packers QB Malik Willis reveals mindset before first Packers start
By Enzo Flojo
In a pivotal moment that could alter the trajectory of the Green Bay Packers season, starting quarterback Jordan Love sustained a knee injury in their season-opener, raising concerns about the team’s outlook for 2024. While Love’s recovery timeline remains optimistic, the spotlight now shifts to backup Malik Willis, who joined the Packers just weeks ago.
The former Tennessee Titans quarterback, with only three career NFL starts under his belt, is now racing against the clock to prepare for his first start with Green Bay, facing the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.
“The reality is I just got here, so it’s gonna be a little bit in overdrive,” Willis said, acknowledging the steep learning curve he’s facing.
Willis arrived in Green Bay via a late-August trade, and after a brief and shaky two-snap performance against the Eagles, he finds himself thrust into a far more critical role. His preparation for this week's matchup at Lambeau Field has been nothing short of intense, as he works to familiarize himself with the Packers’ playbook.
Head coach Matt LaFleur has expressed confidence in Willis’ ability to communicate his comfort level with the game plan.
RELATED: NFL sets record for viewership in Week 1
“We’ll go through it and comb it at the end of the week,” LaFleur stated.
Willis, too, is focused on proving that he’s no longer the raw rookie who struggled in Tennessee. With high stakes and limited time, Willis aims to show Packers fans that he’s up to the task.
"It’s not about what you know, it’s about what you can prove on the field,” he said.
Sunday’s game will reveal just how much Willis has to prove.
CHECK OUT MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD!
CHECK OUT MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD!
NFL: League pulls in record viewership in Week 1
NBA: Jayson Tatum makes his 2025 Finals prediction
WNBA: Indiana farm’s amazing tribute to Fever star Caitlin Clark