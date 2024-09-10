Packers QB Jordan Love Will Not Go On IR, Matt LaFleur says
After avoiding a season-ending knee injury, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not be put on the injured reserve. Head coach Matt LaFleur delivered the update on Monday.
Love limped off the field in the closing seconds of their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. He has since been diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee. First-year Packer Malik Willis is set to start in his stead, LaFleur also revealed.
Green Bay has playoff potential and would certainly love to have Love back sooner rather than later. It doesn't mean they will rush the process, though.
"If he gets cleared, we'll give him every opportunity like we always will," LaFleur said via ESPN. "I know he's doing everything in his power. I know he's spending a lot of time trying to get back as soon as possible. But certainly we're not going to put him in a position where if he can't protect himself that he'd go out there."
Love inked a four-year, $220 million deal this past offseason.
"We will never put him in a position to mortgage the short term for the future," LaFleur added. "You know what I'm saying? If he can't protect himself, we would never do that to him or our football team."
Time will tell if Willis can make the most of his opportunity. Formerly a Tennessee Titan, Willis has been unable to live up to the third-round expectations placed on him when selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started three games as a rookie, totaling 234 yards and three interceptions with zero touchdowns.
"If Jordan's not cleared, then we'll start Malik and Sean will be the backup," LaFleur furthered. "... why Malik over Sean? Because Malik's on the roster and he's our No. 2 quarterback and that's the way we're going to roll."