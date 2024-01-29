Roundup: Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift Support Boyfriends; Chiefs, 49ers To Super Bowl LVIII; Lions Have Late Collapse
Chiefs reach Super Bowl with win over the Ravens ... Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated on the field after the game ... 49ers complete incredible comeback over the Lions to reach Super Bowl ... Brandon Aiyuk's ridiculous catch turned the game around ... Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrated after the game ... Joe Biden, Senate on verge of immigration deal ... Three U.S. troops killed in drone attack in Jordan ... Latest from the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Stock futures are down ahead of big tech earnings ... $83 million verdict renews spotlight on Donald Trump's finances ... Ukraine's hopes for victory over Russia are teetering ... Inside Boeing's X-37B space plane ... "Despicable Me 4" adds Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara ... Twitter blocked searches for Taylor Swift ... Dan Campbell doesn't regret costly fourth down calls ... Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open ... White Sox continue Dylan Cease trade talks ... Browns hire Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator ...
