Brandon Aiyuk Makes Insane Circus Catch to Set Up 49ers Touchdown
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game and have struggled to get much going offensive for most of the day and trailed 24-10 in the third quarter. That changed with 6:29 left in the quarter when receiver Brandon Aiyuk made one of the best catches the NFL has seen this season.
The 49ers had first-and-10 at their own 45-yard line when Brock Purdy dropped back and floated a deep ball down the middle of the field to Aiyuk. It was overthrown and Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor tried to intercept it. He couldn't secure the ball and it bounced off his face mask and Aiyuk lunged to grab it out of the air.
Check it out:
That's amazing.
Here's another look:
So close for Vildor and instead it's a play that galvanized the Niners.
Three plays later, Purdy found Aiyuk in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown to cut Detroit's lead to 24-17.
That woke the crowd up and got the 49ers rocking. The Lions fumbled on the ensuing possession and San Francisco marched the ball right down the field and into the end zone to tie the game at 24-24.
Aiyuk's catch started it all.