Five Baltimore Ravens Who Won't Be Back In 2024
By Liam McKeone
The Baltimore Ravens had an excellent 2023 season, earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC and winning a playoff game. Like many others before them, they were not able to take down the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce diced up the Ravens' defense in Baltimore to go to the Super Bowl and now the losers have a long offseason ahead of them.
It seems Baltimore has found the core of its offense with Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Isaiah Likely. The defense is similarly set up well for the future thanks to cornerstones such as Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith. But there are always tough decisions to be made on the roster, and the Ravens cannot bring everybody back next year.
Here are five Ravens who won't be back for the 2024 season.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham Jr. signed with the Ravens for a princely sum this offseason, but it was only a one-year deal. Both sides were excited about the possibility of OBJ getting thrown passes from Lamar Jackson, but it didn't work out all too well. The former All-Pro wideout had only 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns on the year while missing two games. If he loves Baltimore he could probably sign for cheap to stick around but he's still a big enough name that there will be money to be found in free agency, and his stats indicate he wasn't the best fit in Todd Monken's offense. The Ravens will be looking for receiver depth elsewhere.
Jadeveon Clowney
Clowney's strategy at this point is both clear and quite profitable. He sits out training camp and works out on his own time, then signs with a contender for a couple million bucks, and by the end of the season is playing important snaps. He did it again with Baltimore this year, starting 15 games and earning $2.5 million after signing in mid-August. It was a tremendous deal for the Ravens but Clowney probably priced himself out of their range by recording 9.5 sacks on the year. He'll be looking for another big payday this offseason and the Ravens have churned out quality defensive ends for decades now so they'll let him walk.
Patrick Queen
Queen was expected to be the next great Ravens linebacker when he was selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. It turns out Roquan Smith was the heir apparent to that throne and he was paid by the franchise accordingly. Queen has been better next to Smith but there is no universe in which the Ravens give two different linebackers large deals. Queen recorded 133 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks this year so he's clearly talented. Someone out there will take a bet on his production and athleticism elevating him to Pro Bowl level. But it won't be Baltimore. He's gone.
J.K. Dobbins
It feels like Dobbins has constantly been on the verge of a breakout season, but every time he gets some momentum an injury derails everything. Such was the case this year (again) as Dobbins tore his Achilles in the first game of the season. It was his third season-ending injury in as many years. Dobbins will be a free agent this offseason and the Ravens aren't going to invest his potential any longer, especially with the ever-reliable Gus Edwards also hitting the open market.
Ronnie Stanley
Stanley has been a mainstay at left tackle for the Ravens for years now but it's time to move on. The former All-Pro graded out as below-average this season according to PFF and the world got to see his decline play out in real time; Stanley gave up constant blindside pressures in the AFC Championship Game, and one led to a strip sack. The Ravens can cut Stanley this offseason and save $9 million in cap space, which makes it an easy call. He's owed $27 million over two seasons if they don't move on. It's the only choice.