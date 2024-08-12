Tyreek Hill Makes Bold Claims About Noah Lyles, Patrick Mahomes
By Joe Lago
NBA players who are still mad at Noah Lyles for his "world champions" criticism have an ally in the NFL.
And his name is Tyreek Hill.
On Monday, Hill took the side of NBA players who were offended by Lyles' claim that the league's NBA Finals winners aren't world champions. When asked by Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show for his thoughts on the matter — and the seemingly parallel doubts over the NFL calling its Super Bowl winners "world champions" — the Miami Dolphins star wide receiver didn't hold back.
"Noah Lyles can't say nothing after what just happened to him," Hill said of Lyles' COVID-19 revelation after a disappointing bronze-medal finish in the Paris Olympics' 200-meter final. "He comes out and pretends that he's sick. I feel like that's horseradish.
"For him to do that and say that we're not world champions of our sport ... come on, bro. Just speak on your sport. And that's track."
Adams then asked Hill, who was a track and field star in high school, if he could beat Lyles in a race, presumably the 100 meters.
"I will beat Noah Lyles," Hill proclaimed. "I will beat Noah Lyles."
"I wouldn't beat him by a lot," he added. "But I would beat Noah Lyles.
That wasn't all Hill had to say on Adams' show.
Asked if he was a better football player than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill replied, "Yeah! For sure! For sure! I'm him."
The recently released NFL Top 100 placed Hill at No. 1 over Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl MVP who was surprisingly ranked No. 4. Hill presented his case to Adams on why he's better than the Chiefs superstar, mostly because of his underdog status entering the league and his long list of achievements despite being a diminutive "5-8, 5-7."
"I'm giving all the the short kings out there hope," he said.