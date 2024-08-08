Noah Lyles Diagnosed With COVID-19, Wins 200M Bronze Anyway
By Joe Lago
The Paris Olympics track and field competition has showcased multiple miraculous comebacks, with the United States working the most miracles thanks to the gold-medal efforts of Noah Lyles in the 100 meters, Cole Hocker in the 1500 and Quincy Hall in the 400.
On Thursday in the men's 200-meter final, Lyles found himself trailing again in his signature event. Coming off the turn, he took the lead but never hit a higher gear. The reigning 200 world champion faded down the backstretch, with Botswana's Letsile Tebogo shockingly winning gold in an African record time of 19.46 seconds.
USA's Kenneth Bednarek (19.62) took silver. Lyles — the overwhelming race favorite — got the bronze in a time of 19.70.
Clearly, something was not right with Lyles, who walked onto the Stade de France track wearing a mask and sought medical attention immediately after the race. He ended up leaving the track in a wheelchair.
Not long after the race, the reason for Lyles' lackluster performance was revealed: He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 but decided to run anyway.
Lyles told NBC Sports that he felt "really horrible" after waking up at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. He knew it was more than just soreness after running the 100-meter final the night before.
"We woke up the doctors and we tested, and unfortunately it came out I was positive for Covid," Lyles told NBC Sports' Lewis Johnson. "My first thought was not to panic. I'm thinking I've been in worse situations. I've run in worse conditions, I felt. We just took it day by day, trying to hydrate as much and quarantined off."
Lyles, who has battled asthma since childhood, admitted that COVID sapped his strength for the 200 final.
"I'll definitely say it's taken its toll for sure," he said. "But I've never been more proud of myself for being able to come out here and getting a bronze medal, where last Olympics I was very disappointed. This time, I couldn't be more proud."
Lyles said he never considered not running the 200. "We were just going to try to quarantine as much as possible, stay away, not try to pass it off," he said, "and just, to be honest, give it my all."
Lyles still has the 4x100 relay next on his Paris Games schedule, but he didn't know if he could still be part of the U.S. team. He's content to let "Team USA do their thing."
"They've proven with great certainty that they can handle it without me," Lyles said. "And if that's the case coming off today, then I'm perfectly fine saying, 'Hey guys, you go do your thing. You guys have more than enough speed to be able to handle it and get the gold medal.'"
In a post-race statement, USA Track and Field confirmed Lyles' positive COVID-19 test, and, along with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, it "swiftly enacted all necessary protocols to prioritize his health, the well-being of our team, and the safety of our fellow competitors." USAT also said it respected "his decision" to run.
Of course, Lyles' 200 defeat is a big victory for the NBA players and fans who took offense to his ridiculing of the league's use of "world champions" for its Finals winners.