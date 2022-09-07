Nick Kyrgios: The Greatest Loser in Tennis History
Nick Kyrgios came up short in a Grand Slam event again. The Australian was ousted from the US Open early Wednesday morning by 26-year old Russian Karen Khachanov (7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4). It was the end of another deep run that left Kyrgios looking like a baby, smashing multiple rackets at the end of the match.
It was a perfect ending for Kyrgiois who spent most of the tournament annoying opponents and intimidating the family and friends who were sitting in his box. He's always been like this, but it seemed to reach critical mass in Queens as American fans tuned in night after night to watch him badger those who love him no matter how well the matches were going for him.
It is hard to imagine anyone not directly living inside Kyrgios' orbit rooting for him for more than a few minutes before you have to stop and wonder what he's going on about.
And it will be the same when he returns for the Australian Open, it's just fewer people will get to watch it live in primetime. And as usual, once the brilliant tennis is done, he will come up short and fireworks will go off and he will remind everyone that he is the greatest loser in tennis.