NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread
Don't call it a comeback because it is most definitely not a comeback. What it is, though, is two consecutive weeks of break-even predicting. We're still 10 games under .500 at 40-50 overall as the season creeps toward the halfway mark somehow. Positive vibes only as we dive in and throw some darts.
CARDINALS (-1.5) over SAINTS
Kliff Kingsbury looks like Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid Love when he's just standing around and Ryan Gosling in Blue Valentine when he tries to coach. Kyler Murray looks like a squirrel trying to learn its way though a maze with mixed, yet exciting results. Large contracts and extensions were just given, yet one wonders how much longer this team can stink out loud before the powers-that-be have to seriously consider making some sort of move. Backs are getting closer to the wall on a short week. Thankfully, the Saints are coming in hot on the heels of giving away a game to the Bengals. Their defense has been Swiss cheese in two straight weeks and Andy Dalton does nothing to scare anyone. The home teams saves face but not the season. Cardinals 33, Saints 23
FALCONS (+6) over BENGALS
Okay, at a certain point we need to move from saying Atlanta is a pesky team good at covering to a legitimate playoff contender. A win this weekend would do it. Marcus Mariota has finally found a spot and a system. More importantly, they are undefeated from a gambling standpoint. If they can keep it up and go 17-0 against the spread it will be a far more impressive accomplishment than what the 1972 Miami Dolphins did. We'd honestly like to see it. Bengals 28, Falcons 24
COWBOYS (-7) over LIONS
Cooper Rush quiet quit from his job serving as something for the sports debaters to debate by looking extremely mediocre on Sunday night in Philadelphia. I'd certainly like to think the Lions used a bye week to get healthy and refreshed yet there are some real signs that the talent gap will prevent them from competing. It is with a heavy heart that we must forecast happiness for Skip Bayless. Cowboys 35, Lions 20
TITANS (-3) over COLTS
Tennessee needed to rest up, get healthy and look forward to a new domed stadium. Season is turning around right now, so jump on those division odds. Titans 22, Colts 16
PACKERS (-5.5) over COMMANDERS
Aaron Rodgers is wellness-pilled to the point his head coach can't understand him anymore and he's losing by 17 at home to the New York Jets. This would be cause for concern if not for the Commanders, who lost Carson Wentz and will struggle to find the red zone, let alone the end zone for a while. Packers 20, Commanders 9
PANTHERS (+11) over BUCCANEERS
Remember when Tom Brady was the platonic ideal of a good teammate? Now he's a 45-year-old going through some stuff at home and lashing out at co-workers. Whatever is going on with that offense has lingered for far too long. It will linger another week. Bucs 22, Panthers 14
JAGUARS (-3) over GIANTS
Let's be clear. The Giants are a good football team and will finish with a better record than the Jaguars. But we've seen this before. Everyone is going to be on them. We need to zig while others zag. Jaguars 27, Giants 22
RAVENS (-6.5) over BROWNS
The Jacoby Brissett experience certainly has its ups and downs and last week was an example of the worst kind of game he can have. It doesn't project to get much better, either, against a Ravens defense that ranks seventh in rushing yards per game through the first six weeks of the year. Baltimore remains maddeningly inconsistent but Cleveland is too banged up defensively to give Lamar Jackson too much trouble, so we'll roll with home field advantage on a potentially generous line depending on how the injury report looks for the Browns later this week.
JETS (+3) over BRONCOS
Do not trust the Broncos in any betting capacity going forward until they prove to be an actual football team capable of winning games in convincing fashion. The Jets, meanwhile, just beat Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field so anything can happen with them, really. A real toss-up game here but one team has momentum and the other has whatever the opposite of momentum is. Stopmentum? Jets 23, Broncos 17
RAIDERS (-7) over TEXANS
The Raiders seemed to figure it out offensively despite their loss to Kansas City before the bye and that makes for a dangerous unit. The Texans are not as bad as they were last year but are a far cry from good. There's a backdoor cover risk here but we'll take Las Vegas rolling at home. Raiders 33, Texans 20
SEAHAWKS (+7) over CHARGERS
The Chargers are also maddeningly inconsistent but at least have found ways to win so far this year. However, a seven-point line for a "home" game seems a bit rich for our tastes. Seattle has the juice to hang with Los Angeles if Justin Herbert decides to throw touchdown passes this week and their fans travel in force. Kenneth Walker III hive, stand up! Chargers 27, Seahawks 24
CHIEFS (-3) over 49ERS
This line seems rather low after the 49ers were held to all of 14 points against Atlanta while the Chiefs barely lost to a fellow Super Bowl contender last week. Even in San Francisco, it feels unlikely Kyle Shanahan's unit has enough juice to hang with Patrick Mahomes. As always, it is hard to buy Jimmy Garoppolo against an elite quarterback unless his defense shows up-- and that defense just gave up 28 points to a very one-dimensional Falcons offense. Not great! Chiefs 36, Niners 22
STEELERS (+7) over DOLPHINS
Good lord, what an atrocity of a Sunday night game we have in store. It feels like Vegas just threw the Dolphins a seven-point spread because the game is in Miami. Tua Tagovailoa is playing but some rust should be expected and Pittsburgh just utterly dominated the front against the Bucs. Regardless of who is under center, a Mike Tomlin team with momentum is a tough team to beat. Steelers 21, Dolphins 17
PATRIOTS (-7.5) over BEARS
Prime time is down bad this week, eh? Bill Belichick spent the last two weeks showing off how easily he deals with subpar quarterbacks and Justin Fields is certainly that right now. Mac Jones is on the cusp of returning and his backup just threw for 300 yards. Above all, it is rather tough to pick the Bears, even in Chicago, after they scored exactly seven points on TNF last week. Patriots 20, Bears 10