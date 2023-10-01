NFL Week 4: Who is Playing on Sunday Night Football?
By The Big Lead
Last week's Sunday Night Football featured some dubious calls and confounding strategy by Josh McDaniels as the Pittsburgh Steelers hung on to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-18. Viewers everywhere were suddenly forced to reconsider everything they thought they knew about math as last-minute field goals were prioritized over touchdowns and roughing-the-passer penalties cropped up out of nowhere.
Will Week 4 be more normal? Well, in the NFL there are no guarantees. And considering the off-the-field storylines and drama surrounding both of the teams involved, we wouldn't bet on it.
Who is Playing Sunday Night Football?
The New York Jets are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium, where dreams have gone to die and fans have gone to lose their dentures this season. Both teams entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations and one team still has them.
Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury four snaps into the year sentenced Gang Green supporters to an autumn of living and dying with Zach Wilson, which is not enviable. The second-year quarterback is taking an absolute beating from anyone with a microphone after performing abysmally over the past two weeks. On the other side is Patrick Mahomes, who simply does not present those problems even though he is A Problem.
More important than anything, though, is the developing romance between international superstar Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The singer was in a box at Arrowhead Stadium last Sunday, eating chicken "tendies" and ingratiating herself with the tight end's mom. This has spawned an incredible amount of headlines and thinkpieces and it won't get annoying at all. There is no indication Swift will be in New Jersey on Sunday night but if she is, count on the production truck cutting away to her reaction shots no less than two dozen times.
Vegas likes Kansas City to win but the line is currently 9.5 points, which smells a bit fishy so perhaps it will be more competitive than people expect. Everyone is predicting the Kelce piece of this is going to boost ratings for a second straight week. So, in short, lots to look forward to.