Welcome to Screw York

Now the official NFL Instagram account says: "Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties",



This is just 12 hours after many fans believe the Chiefs received phantom call help by the Refs against the #Jets on SNF.



No matter how you slice it, it's a bad look.



Might as well just bet KC winning… https://t.co/s1kaDNTq0R pic.twitter.com/hDUfDE04kw