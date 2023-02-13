The Big Lead
NBC Sports Philadelphia Host Curses Out Super Bowl Refs on Live TV

Ryan Phillips
The Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in a thrilling contest. The game came down to a controversial late penalty call Eagles fans are not happy about. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Michael Barkann was especially ticked after the game.

During his station's post-Super Bowl coverage, Barkann went off on the NFL's officials for that late call. He called it "bullsh*t" on live TV while his three co-hosts looked on stoically.

Yeah, that's a strong take.

The call was certainly borderline, but Eagles cornerback James Bradberry has come out and admitted he held JuJu Smith-Schuster on that late third down play. I get that it's a tough one for Eagles fans to swallow though.

