30 Best SportsCenter Anchors of All Time
Hosting SportsCenter is an incredibly high-profile job and one that helps shape the interests of sports fans around the world. The flagship program for the flagship sports company in the country, many ESPN personalities have held the honor of hosting SportsCenter over the course of its illustrious run. Some were better at the gig than others.
Here, we try our hand at ranking the 30 best SportsCenter anchors to sit behind the desk. Our apologies to the snubs. Remember that those who can’t do judge those who can.