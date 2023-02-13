Did the Officials Screw Eagles With Questionable Defensive Holding Call in Super Bowl LVII?
The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII 38-35 after an incredible game featuring an elite quarterback battle. But the game was decided in a way that will leave Philadelphia Eagles fans upset. A late defensive holding call on a key play essentially decided the game.
As the Chiefs faced 3rd and 8 from Philadelphia's 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass towards JuJu Smith-Schuster in the end zone. The ball fell incomplete but a flag flew in immediately. Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for defensive holding, giving the Chiefs a first down and the ability to essentially run the clock out.
The play was certainly close, and many are debating it online. Here's what the officials saw, you be the judge:
Here's another look:
And more:
That's close, but it does appear Bradberry does hold Smith-Schuster a few times. I'm sure this isn't the last we'll hear about this play over the next few days, weeks and months.
The Chiefs ran the clock down to eight seconds left and Harrison Butker kicked what would be the game-winning field goal.