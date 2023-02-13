James Bradberry Admits He Held JuJu Smith-Schuster On Super Bowl-Changing Penalty
Super Bowl LVII hinged on a late fourth quarter play where Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for a penalty that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a chance to clinch a win. In the locker room after the game, Bradberry admitted he had committed the penalty and that it was the right call.
Withe the game tied 35-35, the Chiefs faced 3rd and 8 from Philadelphia's 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining when Mahomes dropped back and floated a pass to the end zone in the direction of JuJu Smith-Schuster. Immediately a flag came out for defensive holding. Replays showed that Bradberry had grabbed Smith-Schuster twice, including tugging his jersey as the receiver broke for the end zone. The call was controversial because there wasn't a ton of contact.
The play gave the Chiefs a first down and the chance to run the clock down. They did so and Harrison Butker booted what would be the game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining.
Here's video:
Another angle:
And again:
Bradberry was asked about the play after the game and he admitted he had held Smith-Schuster:
Good on Bradberry for owning up to it and admitted he committed the penalty. Now the NFL likely won't have to answer as many questions about its officiating in the wake of the Super Bowl's finish.