Roundup: Maren Morris Isn't Quitting Country Music; SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends; Angels Hire Ron Washington
SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative agreement to end strike ... U.S., Israel, Qatar discuss pause in fighting ... Latest from the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Takeaways from the latest GOP debate ... Nikki Haley called Vivek Ramaswamy 'scum' ... S&P 500 futures drop after longest winning streak in two years ... Ivanka Trump testified she wasn't "privy" to father's finances ... The Fed is probing Morgan Stanley's wealth-management practices ... Hollywood reacts to tentative SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP deal ... A review of "The Marvels" ... Maren Morris isn't quitting country music ... Angels hire Ron Washington as new manager ... Tommy DeVito to start for the Giants ... Bryce Harper is moving to first base permanently ... Michigan filed a response to the Big Ten ahead of decision on discipline ... Steve Alford is sick of bats ...
Highlights from the Nuggets' big win over the Warriors.
Bruce Feldman on Lincoln Riley's struggles to build a defense at USC.
John Oliver campaigns for a New Zealand Bird of the Century contest.
Barbara Streisand on the movie roles she turned down.
Chris Stapleton -- "Second One to Know" (live, Austin City Limits)