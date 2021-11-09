Marcus Morris to Shannon Sharpe: 'Shut Your Drunk Ass Up'
Nikola Jokic took out Markieff Morris last night in the waning moments of a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat Monday night. It has been the reigning topic of discussion on NBA Twitter today. It was a move completely out of character for Jokic, who traditionally lets his play do the talking. Matters were not helped by Jokic's brothers creating a Twitter account to threaten Morris and his brother, Marcus, who plays for the Clippers.
The whole debacle has led to the Morris twins tweeting their anger about the foul all day.
It even included a response to the Jokic brothers.
Shannon Sharpe spoke about it on today's Undisputed and said Jokic was well within his rights to respond, given the unnecessarily hard foul from Markieff that led to the retaliation. Marcus saw this and responded, "Man shut your drunk ass up".
And a screenshot for if/when Clippers PR advises Marcus to delete it.
Well. The last time an athlete got into a Twitter fight with Sharpe, it ended in an apology to the Fox Sports analyst. I do not believe that is a likely outcome here, but anything can happen!