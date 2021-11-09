Miami Heat Players Waited in the Hallway for the Denver Nuggets, But Security Intervened
The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat on Monday night, 113-96. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a 25-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double and then got thrown out of the game for a cheap shot on Markieff Morris. After the game members of the Miami Heat gathered in the hallway, waiting to confront the Nuggets, but security apparently shooed them away. You can see them in the final image of this Instagram post by Denver photographer Aaron Ontiveroz.
There is just so much to discuss. First, the incident. Markieff Morris hit Jokic with an unnecessary hard foul. All he had to do was put his hands on him for a standard take foul, but instead he hit him with his full body going knee to knee and maybe throwing in a little elbow.
Jokic's reaction was uneccessary and as he himself described it "stupid." He responded with a body check of his own, but it was one of those big brother-little brother situations. I know he hit you, but you're too big and he could get hurt! Both guys deserved their ejections. Jokic deserves a suspension.
Then we have Jimmy Butler. If you watch Butler in this video he got in a little shove of Jokic, but did not appear all that keen for further confrontation with the big man. At least not until Udonis Haslem was nearby.
So a few minutes later when he was yelling for someone to come fight in the back, it was entirely lost upon Jokic who had walked back to the bench and sat down seconds after he realized Morris wasn't getting up.
Jokic addressed the situation after the game, saying he knew it was stupid and that he felt bad. Meanwhile, the Heat, who had just lost for the second time in three games, opted for a hallway confrontation that never came instead of speaking with the media.
The teams meet again on November 29th. If Udonis Haslem enters the game, just stop everything, hand out some technicals, send Haslem to the locker room and pretend the Heat did something tough.